The Netherlands will meet France, Austria and a play-off winner in the European Championship 2024 group stage

The Dutch national team will play in the group stage of the 2024 European Championship against vice world champions France, Austria and a play-off winner yet to be determined. The draw in the German host city of Hamburg showed this on Saturday evening. In the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, the Netherlands was paired with old acquaintances – they finished behind France in the last qualifying series and also played against Austria at the previous European Championship. The third opponent comes from the winner of one of the play-offs, in which Poland, Wales, Finland and Estonia compete for a starting ticket.

The Netherlands will play the first match in Hamburg on June 16 against the as yet unknown play-off winner. At the end of March it will become clear who will be the first opponent of the Dutch national team at the European Championship. The second group match will take place in Leipzig against France on June 21 and on June 25, national coach Ronald Koeman’s team will take on Austria in Berlin. The first two countries of all six groups advance to the eighth finals, for which the best four third-placed countries also qualify.

The European Football Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. Germany will face Scotland in the opening match. Hungary and Switzerland are the other two countries in the host country group. Reigning European champion Italy ended up in a very strong group with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

