No reunion with Austria on Saturday night (21:00) in the Olympiastadion in Berlin, but a quarter-final against Turkey for the Netherlands at the European Championship. The Turks surprisingly defeated Ralf Rangnick’s team in the pouring rain in Leipzig thanks to a dream evening for the strong-headed defender Merih Demiral: 1-2. Orkun Kökçu will be absent from the quarter-finals due to his second yellow card at this European Championship.

