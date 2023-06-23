The Netherlands will close the largest gas field in Europe, what is the reason?

The Netherlands announced on Friday that it would end gas extraction in Europe’s largest field on October 1.despite global supply concerns of energy caused by the war in Ukraine.

The residents of the huge mine in the province of Groningen (north) have been complaining since It had been more than two decades since the repeated earthquakes attributed to the intensive exploitation of the soil.

However, due to the “uncertain international situation” and in case the next boreal winter is extremely cold, the last eleven gas extraction units in the Groningen field must remain open for another year, before their final closure in October 2024.

“We are really closing the floodgates,” said Secretary of State for Mines Hans Vijlbrief.

“The problems of the inhabitants of Groningen have not yet been resolved and, unfortunately, the earthquakes should continue for several years but the source of their discomfort will be closed from October,” Hans Vijlbrief added in a statement.

Although gas extraction in the region has been reduced to almost nothing in recent yearsthe Dutch government has kept the site operational due to uncertainties global energy shocks largely triggered by Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

AFP