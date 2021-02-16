The Netherlands Weak ice did not curb people’s skating skills in the Netherlands, several skaters rescued from the canals

A video of the “avant-garde” of a little-dressed male skater on the Amsterdam Canal has been viewed more than five million times.

In the Netherlands the freezing of the canals has attracted many to skate on natural ice, even though they have been weak in places. The canals froze over the weekend for the first time in nearly three years.

A number of skaters have been rescued from the ice in recent days around the country, despite warnings of poor ice carrying capacity, say The Guardian and BBC. Bystanders have helped skaters who have sunk into the water with ropes, hockey sticks and golf clubs even at the risk of their own lives.

The case that received the most attention was the case where, for some reason, a man wearing plain swimwear skated briskly directly into open water in Amsterdam. The man was helped up from the water by a rope.

The “avant-garde swimming” combined with skating was recorded on video and shared on social media, where it has already been viewed more than five million times.

For citizens has received warnings from the authorities when the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recalled the threats of mass skating not only due to the coronavirus pandemic but also possible injuries that could overwhelm hospitals.

The emergency clinics were in a hurry on Saturday when the Dutch sought help for wrist fractures and other injuries while skating.

The skating season is set to be short in the Netherlands, as temperatures are forecast to rise to fourteen degrees by Saturday.

Elsewhere In Europe, authorities have urged people to avoid skating on melting ice.

In Berlin, for example, police tried to get skaters and walkers off the lake ice by a helicopter last weekend.