explanationThe Netherlands watches helplessly as Douwe Egberts continues to earn money in Russia. In terms of image, the brand may be ‘as Dutch as orange flags during the European Championships’, but the company has long since ceased to be truly Dutch. This makes it difficult to call the management to order. But the actions of the coffee farmer are not without risk. “Don’t forget, history will judge your company someday.”
Sander van Mersbergen
Latest update:
7:05 PM
