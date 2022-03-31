Just like Thursday morning, motorists also have to take into account crowds on Friday morning because snow has fallen or will fall. The KNMI has issued code yellow until Friday afternoon for slippery conditions due to winter precipitation. Are you going on the road on Friday? Prepare yourself well and adapt your driving style to the circumstances,” Rijkswaterstaat warned earlier this week.

