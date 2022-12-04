With a goal and two assists from the winger Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 on Saturday and got the first ticket to the quarterfinals of the Qatar World Cupwhere they will face Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1.

Louis van Gaal’s ‘Oranje’, in its most pragmatic version, stabbed the inexperienced United States by scoring at key moments in the Khalifa stadium in Doha (44,846 spectators).

With only three minutes of play Christian Pulisic, the American star, had an unbeatable chance to open the scoring in a missed one-on-one against goalkeeper Andries Noppert. Memphis Depay, on the other hand, did not miss the first Dutch opportunity and made it 1-0 in the 10th minute through a pass from Denzel Dumfries.

Inter’s own winger also gave the assist to 2-0 Daley Blind at 45+1, an even harder blow on the brink of rest for the American footballers. Haji Wright, who had come on from the bench, discounted in minute 76 but Dumfries shattered American hopes by scoring the final 3-1 in minute 81.

That was the rumba

The players from the Netherlands celebrated qualifying wildly. In a video you can see how they danced to the sound of the Colombian Shakira.

The waka waka it sounded and it didn’t matter if they knew how to dance it or not, because the objective was to celebrate.

Until DT, louis van gaalhe did it, he joined the small party that was organized.