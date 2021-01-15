The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced on Friday the resignation of his government, shaken by a scandal in which thousands of families were wrongly accused of fraud with social benefits.

“The rule of law must protect its citizens from the all-powerful government, and here this failed miserably,” Rutte declared at a press conference, adding that he had submitted the resignation of his cabinet to King William Alexander, just two months after legislative elections and in full health crisis.

“We are all in agreement: when the whole system fails, only joint responsibility can be assumed,” he added.

Thousands of families were wrongly accused of fraud with social benefits, being forced to return them, which plunged many of them into serious financial problems. Some of the households were targeted by the administration for your ethnic origin, based on their dual nationality.

A parliamentary investigation published in December revealed that tax officials terminated the benefits of thousands of families, wrongly accused of fraud between 2013 and 2019, and forced them to return them retroactively. In some cases, it was tens of thousands of euros.

Senior political leaders, including several ministers, are accused of having preferred close the eyes faced with these dysfunctions, of which they were aware.

The resignation of the government takes place two months before the legislative elections, scheduled for March 17, and in the midst of the health crisis, which has forced the country to impose the strictest restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

Developing

ap