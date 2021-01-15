The Netherlands The Dutch government fell into the scandal without justifying the return of the required childcare facilities

As many as 10,000 families had to repay large sums, causing them considerable financial hardship.

Dutch the government collapsed on Friday afternoon two months before the House of Representatives election.

Prime minister Mark Rutte has submitted his government’s resignation to the king To Willem-Alexander.

The scandal over childcare grants is considered to be the cause of the fall. News agencies Reuters and AFP report that the authorities had accused thousands of parents of unjustified increases in childcare allowance between 2013 and 2019. As many as 10,000 families had to repay large sums, causing them considerable financial hardship.

The resignation of the government had been foreseen. A report on the recovery of subsidies was made last month.

Now the fallen government was the third in Rutten, representing the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie, VVD). He has served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010.

Criticism of the tax authorities’ investigation has been prompted not only by the financial difficulties it has caused, but also by the large number of dual nationals selected for investigation.

Leader of the Opposition Labor Party Lodewijk Asscher announced on Thursday that he would resign. Families who had been unduly recovered two days earlier filed a formal complaint against three current government ministers as well as two former ministers.

One of them was Asscher, who served as Minister of Social Affairs in Rutte’s second government.

Prime minister Rutte previously opposed resignation plans on the grounds that the country needs a functioning state leadership in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. In the Netherlands had been found by Friday more than 900,000 coronavirus infections.

More than 12,000 people had died.

News site NOS says four parties in the governing coalition have agreed to continue cooperating on coronavirus operations.

On Friday afternoon, Rutte commented on the resignation, saying that the responsibility for the failure of the investigation into childcare lies with the government.