The Netherlands The almost one-hundred-meter yacht was moved to the sea along narrow canals in the Netherlands: “It could hardly add a single cent”

In the Netherlands residents of small villages got their eyes rubbed last week as a 94-meter-long yacht was moved along narrow canals from the village of Kaagi south to Rotterdam.

It was a pleasure yacht called Project 817, which was moved from the Feadship shipyard inland to the North Sea. The future name for the yacht is probably Viva.

This is reported by an American news channel CNNby a local photographer Tom van Oossanen has provided pictures of the transfer. Photos and videos show how the yacht is taller than most houses next to the canals.

Isot yachts are not unique views in the narrow canals between Kaagi and Rotterdam. Van Oossanen tells CNN that about 4-6 yachts are moved the same route to the sea every year.

Feadship manufactures luxury yachts and, in addition to Kaagi Shipyard, has another shipyard inland in Aalsmeer, slightly closer to Amsterdam.

“The yards are actually quite far from the North Sea, so to move the yachts to sea they have to be transported along a narrow canal to Rotterdam. There is only one route, ”Van Oossanen tells CNN.

Last the nearly hundred-meter-long Viva, transferred during the week, was first transported from the Kaagi shipyard east to Lake Braassemermeer, where it was lifted onto pontoons to pass through shallow canals.

From Lake Viva, according to CNN, it passed the villages of Woubrugge and Alphe aan den Rijn to the town of Gouda northeast of Rotterdam.

The Viva is one of the largest yachts along the route, and the journey through the narrow canals has come to be considered in its design.

“This boat is perfectly designed to fit through waterways. Its designers could hardly add a single cent to the length or width of the yacht, ”Van Oossanen tells CNN.

The yacht is about 13.5 meters wide and took about four days to move.

“No one is in a hurry, because you don’t want to scratch the paint,” says Van Oossanen.