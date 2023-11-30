Large polluting companies can get their money’s worth. Outgoing climate minister Rob Jetten wants to tackle their fossil ‘subsidies’ with a leading group of countries. It has to be done together, because if the Netherlands decides this on its own, “we run the risk that activity and also emissions will move,” Jetten explains on the eve of the climate summit in Dubai.
