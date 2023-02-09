The move comes a day after investigators say there are indications Putin supplied rebels in eastern Ukraine with the missile that killed 298 people in 2014.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has summoned this Thursday the Russian ambassador in Amsterdam, Alexander Shulgin, after the country’s authorities reported on Wednesday indications that they implicated the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in the demolition of flight MH17 in the eastern Ukraine in 2014. A tragedy that killed 298
