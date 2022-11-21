Tuesday, November 22, 2022
The Netherlands suffered, but gave the first blow at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in Sports
0


NetherlandsNetherlands.

Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored in the World Cup group A match.

With goals from Cody Gakpo Y Davy Klaassen, Netherlands took the first step in a very complicated compromise against Senegalby beating him 0-2, game of group A of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The tie was almost finalized, but a header from the 23-year-old player gave the Dutch the option to get the first three points in the World Cup.

Then, Klaassen, near the end of the game, scored the final 0-2, for a victory that gives DT peace of mind, Louis Van Gaal.

In a flat match, with chances for both and little success, it was a pass from Frankie De Jong that the PSV Eindhoven forward took advantage of that unbalanced the game in favor of Van Gaal’s team.

The second came at the last minute.

With this result, the Netherlands equals Ecuador in the leadership of Group A after beating Qatar on Sunday (2-0)

SPORTS

Recommended

