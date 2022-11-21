In a very even match, the ‘Orange’ broke parity six minutes from time, ended up beating the last African Cup champion 2-0 and took a big step in Group A. The goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaasen were too much prize for those of Louis van Gaal, who now lead the area along with Ecuador.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Far from being “mechanical”, Louis van Gaal’s ‘Orange’ gave a sample of pragmatism and forcefulness to win a closely contested duel at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha. With the 2-0 win over Senegal, the Netherlands adds its first three points in Group A and reaches the line of Ecuador, which beat Qatar in its debut.

The Dutch triumph came in the final moments and when the tie loomed as the fairest result. Cody Gakpo, in minute 86, and Davy Klaasen, in minute 99′, sealed the scoring.

The punishment was excessive for the ‘Teranga Lions’. From time to time, the Senegalese cast proposed more than their rival and, despite the notable absence of Sadio Mané, they proved to be a team up to the competition. Perhaps he lacked the explosion of his figure in the final meters to take something else.

