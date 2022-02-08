The Netherlands starts fifth Olympic day in place 2 in the medal ranking
In this blog beats NRC Wednesday, the fifth day of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Netherlands achieved a gold and a silver medal yesterday: skater Kjeld Nuis won the 1,500 meters, followed by Thomas Krol. On Wednesday, among others, the Dutch short track men will take action in the 1,500 meters and the women in the 1,000 meters.
