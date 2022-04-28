with videoFeyenoord has once again rendered the Netherlands an excellent service in terms of coefficients thanks to the 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille. The Rotterdammers are also only ninety minutes away from a place in the final of the Conference League, which will be richly rewarded.

Feyenoord scored maximum tonight and added 0.400 points to the already impressive total. In addition, next week’s visit to Marseille will start the game with a lead, making it look like the top favorite to qualify for the final battle in Tirana. Reaching the final is also rewarded with a bonus point for the coefficients.

Dutch football has never had so many victories across borders as this season. The Netherlands obtained a total of 18,800 points, which means that only coefficient leader England (20,571) performs better. The Netherlands has now doubled last season's revenue: 9,200 points were earned at the time. Portugal, the main competitor for sixth place? That scored 12,916 points this season and therefore performs considerably less than the Netherlands.

Telling about the transformation that Feyenoord has gone through: last season, the Rotterdam coefficient yield remained at four points, while Feyenoord already collected 22 points this season. That is more than Feyenoord combined together in the previous five seasons. It should of course be noted that the Rotterdammers participated in the Champions or Europa League in those seasons, competitions with considerably more resistance.

Yet Feyenoord has nestled among the European elite this season. Arne Slot’s team is in eighth place in terms of points, which it shares with Ajax, among others. Feyenoord remains ahead of superpowers such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. A special achievement, especially because Feyenoord is only 44th in Europe based on the five-year ranking.

Of all the clubs outside the top four, Feyenoord was the only point to score. This ensures that Dutch football has again virtually distanced itself from Portugal. If the results of the 2017/18 season disappear after this season, the Netherlands will start with a lead of 2,284 points over Portugal. Moreover, a top five ranking is also not excluded. Virtually, the gap with France is 2,415 points.

Portugal, the current number six in the coefficient ranking, has definitively left the field of participants in the quarter-finals of the European tournaments and can therefore only passively watch as the Netherlands continues to expand the lead. Feyenoord can ensure that the hunt for two tickets for the Champions League starts with a large lead.

5. France – 48,415

6. NETHERLANDS – 46,000

7. Portugal – 43,716

