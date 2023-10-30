Dutch Prime Minister Rutte: F-16s for Ukraine will arrive in Romania in two weeks

F-16 fighters for Ukraine will arrive in Romania in two weeks. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte spoke about the delivery of military aircraft for Kyiv on social networks X.

“I was able to inform President Zelensky that the F-16s, with which the Netherlands promised to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine, will arrive at the training center in Romania in two weeks,” the politician wrote.