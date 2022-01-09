Vaccinating primary school children between the ages of 5 and 11 cannot start on a large scale until the end of this month, because the Netherlands has been very reluctant to order children’s vaccines. While other European countries already received large quantities from manufacturer Pfizer in December, the Ministry of Health opted for a small order. Only 42,000 children’s vaccines were ordered that month, while in the Netherlands there are almost 1.3 million 5- to 11-year-olds.

The ministry states that it is still waiting for advice from the Health Council on vaccinating children. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport also says that it cannot properly estimate the turnout among children.

The cautious approach of the Netherlands differs from the approach adopted by countries such as Germany, France and Spain. By mid-December, they already had millions of children’s vaccines available and they started vaccinating young children almost immediately. German Health Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger said this could be “an important contribution” in keeping education open.

Increased medical risk

Primary and secondary schools in the Netherlands will reopen this Monday, but hardly any primary school children have been vaccinated. Only about 1,000 of the approximately 8,000 children who are at increased medical risk due to illnesses such as severe asthma or Down syndrome have received the corona vaccine in recent weeks.

Reopening schools without vaccinating young children is not without risk epidemiologically. Primary schools were major hotspots in December and there is a good chance that they will be again in the coming week. The rules at the schools are the same as before the Christmas holidays: students must wear masks from group 6 and they are expected to do a self-test twice a week.

The RIVM and GGD now plan that the parents of 5- to 11-year-old children will receive an invitation letter from 18 January and that the children will be tested in the week from 24 January, two weeks after the end of the Christmas holidays and six weeks after the start in other European countries. The injection cannot start earlier because the Netherlands will only receive a larger shipment of children’s vaccines from Pfizer for the first time this month, about 800,000 doses. These were only ordered after the Health Council issued a positive advice on the vaccination of healthy children on 10 December. RIVM says that it also “takes time to properly arrange everything logistically and organisationally”.

The ministry states that when ordering the children’s vaccines, the Netherlands had to take into account the ongoing booster campaign for adults, which also required sufficient vaccines. “We receive the 800,000 childhood vaccines instead of regular Pfizer vaccines,” said a spokesperson.

With young children, it is the parents who decide whether to vaccinate their children. A recent survey by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) showed that almost half of the parents of children under 12 are “probably or certainly willing” to have their children vaccinated. Other parents don’t want that, mainly because they fear that the vaccine could have long-term negative consequences for their children. The ministry says it wanted to avoid vaccines going past their expiration dates and having to be thrown away when turnout is low. That is also why it was decided not to have all the necessary vaccines delivered at once.

‘No special side effects’

Last month, the Health Council tried to allay parents’ concerns by reporting that “no particular side effects” have been found so far in countries such as Israel and the United States, where millions of young children have already been vaccinated.

Although a corona infection in young children is often “very mild”, according to the council, vaccination is still recommended because a small group of children become so ill that they have to be hospitalized. According to the Health Council, children also benefit indirectly from reducing the number of infections: then they can go to school and sports locations can remain open.

Separate ‘children’s streets’ will be set up at the GGD vaccination locations in the coming weeks. Young children receive less vaccine, about a third of the adult dose.

