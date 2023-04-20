The Netherlands seems to be pushing for the EU to make migration agreements with Tunisia as soon as possible, following the example of the 2016 Turkey deal. “Getting a grip on migration.” And fast too: “Tempo, tempo, tempo.” Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Eric van der Burg (VVD) made no bones about it in Rome. The State Secretary believes that talks should be held with Tunisia ‘in the very short term’, and is primarily looking to the European Commission and Italy for this. Van der Burg was in Italy on Wednesday, where he discussed the migration crisis in Europe with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi (independent, close to the Lega party).

“Tunisia is, after all, the gateway to Italy, and therefore also to Europe,” says the state secretary. During the conversation with his Italian colleague, the word ‘Tunisia deal’ has not yet been mentioned, by analogy with the agreement that Europe concluded with Turkey in 2016. But it should be clear that such a negotiation with Tunisia should be about ‘inflow limitation’. In short: Tunis needs to be convinced that it has to stop migrants who want to travel to Europe.

Step by step we have to come to an agreement

The North African country, briefly the hope of the Arab Spring in 2011, is slipping at an accelerated pace towards an autocracy. President Kais Saied is granting himself more and more powers. Opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi was arrested this week. On sub-Saharan migrants, Saied propounds the ‘population theory’ and says that there is a plan to change the demographic composition of Tunisia – this is also a popular conspiracy theory among the far right in Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made similar statements in the recent past.

Should Europe even try to make agreements with an autocrat like Saied? A “complicated point”, says Van der Burg, since countries on the other side of the Mediterranean “do not have the same norms and values ​​as we do in Europe.” But, he adds, “that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t see if it’s possible.”

The migration debate is hardening, both in the Netherlands and Italy, where migration dominates the political agenda. Van der Burg admits “that he has his hands more than full” with the reception crisis. He comes up against municipalities that do take in women and children, but prefer not to receive men. The State Secretary must now count on the voluntary cooperation of the municipalities, but “that will soon change with the distribution law.”

The Italian government also faces a major challenge with migration. Already 27,500 boat people reached the southern European coasts during the first three months of this year, compared to 16,000 in the same period last year. And in the summer months, the number of boat people will only increase.

Improper alliance

The migration consultations of Van der Burg and Piantedosi build on the very cordial meeting that Prime Minister Mark Rutte had in Rome last month with his radical right-wing Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy). This creates an improper alliance between the Netherlands and Italy, and between North and South. While The Hague and Rome used to have different opinions more than once, certainly with regard to finances, cooperation on migration is certainly not an obvious choice.

‘Dublin’ is already a major bottleneck. As a northern member state, the Netherlands is pushing for a reform of the Dublin rules, but would like to stick to the regulation itself, which prescribes that asylum seekers usually submit an asylum application in the first country where they enter the Schengen zone. But Italy, which is on Europe’s external border, wants to overhaul ‘Dublin’. According to Van der Burg, it is important that new Dublin agreements are made, “embedded in a new European migration pact.”

But the discussion about that migration pact, which the European Commission proposed with great ambition back in 2020, has been in the doldrums for three years. Member States disagree. “The pact must be approved this year,” emphasizes the state secretary.

It is extremely important for the Netherlands that mandatory border controls and mandatory registration at the European external borders are included in that pact. “The Italians are announcing that they will demand more solidarity – and understandably so,” says Van der Burg. This means that Italy and other countries on the European external border will push for a mandatory redistribution mechanism of asylum seekers among the 27 member states. Voluntary redistribution has not yet been successful.

It is more urgent than making mutual European agreements, however, to talk to Tunisia, the State Secretary emphasizes. Won’t such a possible deal be a hard nut to crack? “Certainly, but that is no reason to shy away from things. We have to come to agreements step by step.”