About a quarter of all young inhabitants of the European Union have roots in another country. That is more than 35 million young people who were born abroad or who have at least one foreign parent. The children of migrants are disadvantaged in education and on the labor market and they increasingly feel discriminated against – especially in the Netherlands.
#Netherlands #scores #worryingly #bad #regard #integration #migrants
Selenskyj in front of the Swiss Parliament – right-wing MPs are missing
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 06/15/2023 11:14 amFrom: Victoria KrumbeckSplitUkrainian President Zelenskyy will address the Swiss Parliament on Thursday. But the right-wing conservative...
Leave a Reply