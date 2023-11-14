The Dutch economy also shrank in the third quarter of this year. This means that our country technically remains in a recession, which has occurred after at least two consecutive quarters of contraction. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.2 percent compared to the previous three months, partly because companies invested less in machines, buildings and transport.
