Adriana Jelinkova does not reach the finish line in giant slalom
Adriana Jelinkova did not reach the finish line in the big slalom on Monday. The skier, who was born in the Czech Republic and raised in the Netherlands, missed one of the gates on her descent. On Wednesday, 26-year-old Jelinkova, the first alpine skier to participate in the Winter Olympics on behalf of the Netherlands since Margriet Prajoux-Bouma in 1952, will compete again in the slalom.
The Netherlands remains fourth in the medal ranking, New Zealand with historic gold in the top-10
Welcome to this blog
In this blog beats NRC Monday, the third day of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Yesterday skater Patrick Roest just missed the gold in the 5,000 meters, he had to watch as the Swede Nils van der Poel improved his time by half a second. These Dutchmen are taking action today:
