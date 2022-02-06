Adriana Jelinkova does not reach the finish line in giant slalom

Adriana Jelinkova did not reach the finish line in the big slalom on Monday. The skier, who was born in the Czech Republic and raised in the Netherlands, missed one of the gates on her descent. On Wednesday, 26-year-old Jelinkova, the first alpine skier to participate in the Winter Olympics on behalf of the Netherlands since Margriet Prajoux-Bouma in 1952, will compete again in the slalom.