The colonial past of the Netherlands monopolizes the political agenda these days on the eve of the 150th anniversary of the emancipation of the slaves of Suriname. Anton de Kom (1898-1945), Surinamese writer and activist who was the first to write about his country from an anti-colonial point of view, has been rehabilitated this week by the Government. Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has apologized to the descendants of this freedom fighter and member of the resistance against the Nazis for “the suffering that both the author and his family suffered at the hands of the authorities.” Considered in 1932 a danger to the state, De Kom died in 1945 in a German prisoner of war camp. The Executive has decided to also create a chair in his name at the Free University of Amsterdam.

“He was a brave man who fought for justice, equality and humanity,” Hoekstra has said. Two of his children, Ad and Judith, 96 and 92 years old, respectively, have now seen how the authorities recognize that, almost a century ago, his father was persecuted. “They imprisoned him and, despite everything, he gave his life by joining the resistance during the war,” the minister admitted. He was arrested in 1944 for writing in the communist newspaper From Vonk (The Spark), and ended up in the camp for civilian and military prisoners of Sandbostel, in Germany. He died there in April 1945, shortly before the liberation by the Allied troops. His body was identified in 1960 in a common grave. In recent years, his figure has gained more interest due to the Black Lives Matter movement and the debate on racism.

For his family, it has been “a historic moment because the courage, vision and tireless commitment of a man who fought all his life for freedom and equality, against the spirit of the times, is recognized”, they have pointed out, in a statement. They also hope that rehabilitation will help create a more just society “in which we dare to face our colonial past.” A government-commissioned investigation found that the former Dutch republic “knowingly based its global expansion on the exploitation of human beings.” As for the Orange family, from which the current monarchy descends, they earned the equivalent of 545 million euros from their control of the overseas colonies, which included slavery, according to the same report.

resistance hero

In the educational canon of the Netherlands, the list of facts and characters that mark national history, Anton de Kom is presented as an “anti-colonial writer, activist and hero of the resistance”. his book, Wij slaven van Suriname (We, slaves of Suriname), written in 1934, is a plea against racism, exploitation and colonial rule. It was also the first historical work on their land signed by a Surinamese, and precedes others of the same tone. The canon itself remembers The Black Jacobins of CLR (Cyril Lionel Robert) James, the Trinidad and Tobago-born African-American Marxist thinker and historian. He tells of the slave revolt in the French colony of Santo Domingo in 1791, which led to the creation of Haiti.

Anton de Kom was born in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname. His father came into the world on a plantation located in the east of the country shortly before the abolition of slavery, in 1863. Graduated in Accounting, De Kom could not find work due to racism and decided to try his luck in the Netherlands. He arrived in 1921 and found a position as a coffee and tea merchant. In 1926 he married Petronella Borsboom, a white Dutch woman with whom he had four children. Mixed marriages were rare, but the family settled and he began to write. Disheartened by how little was known in the old metropolis about the colonial past and slavery, he launched into publishing articles of political criticism. He also joined the communist party. In 1932 he returned to Suriname shortly before his mother’s death, and there he was censored and harassed by the authorities. In view of the obstacles imposed, he opened a consultancy to help exploited workers.

In February 1933, when he was already known as Papa De Kom, he was arrested for fear of riots. He ended up in jail without trial and had to return to the Netherlands, where he wrote the famous book about it. Since the independence of Suriname, in 1975, the relevance of his figure has been increasing until he is considered a hero. The chair with his name will focus on the study of the Dutch slave-owning past and its repercussions on the present. It will be ready for the 2023-2024 academic year.

