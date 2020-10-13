An 89-year-old Dutch woman, one of the 25 known cases of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 in the world, died from the effects of the second time he fell ill with covid-19, aggravated by a rare form of bone marrow cancer he suffered from, and it becomes the first known death from a coronavirus reinfection.

As virologist Marion Koopmans explained on Tuesday, the patient had to be admitted to the hospital in the first wave of infections, after developing symptoms such as high fever and strong cough, but she was discharged after five days and tested negative in two PCR to which she was subjected after the symptoms disappeared.

The Dutch patient also suffered from a disease known as Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, a rare form of bone marrow cancer, so her immune system had been affected for months.

Two months after overcoming covid-19, the woman began new chemotherapy sessions, but the patient began to have a fever, cough and suffer from severe shortness of breath only two days later, for which she was readmitted to the hospital.

She underwent a PCR, in which she was positive, but she was negative in two serological tests that were made to detect if she still had antibodies against the virus in her blood, after the first time she was infected.

Within eight days of hospital admission, the patient’s health condition drastically deteriorated and she died two weeks later.

“Surely she died in the end because of the coronavirus, but she was also very ill”Koopmans, who is participating in a follow-up of reinfections being carried out by the University of Oxford, told the local press.

The Dutch virologist stressed that today there are around 25 known cases of reinfections worldwide, and in most cases less severe symptoms developed than during the first infection.

Thus, scientists assume that reinfections remain “exceptions,” although Koopmans believes that “There will be more” but clarifies that “the important question remains if this is something typical of covid-19«, Because in many cases the second infection took place only two months after the first infection.

Although he hopes that the majority of people who have overcome a first infection with coronavirus are now protected “for longer” against covid-19, he acknowledged that, in any case, “this will not last a lifetime because that has never been seen with no respiratory virus. ‘

It is not yet clear what knowledge of these specific cases may mean when developing the vaccine against covid-19, nor to what extent the immune system learns enough during the first infection with coronavirus, but the antibodies produced naturally after an initial contagion they seem to disappear relatively quickly in certain cases.