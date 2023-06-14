The Netherlands recognizes ‘fully and without reservation’ that Indonesia became independent on August 17, 1945, says Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He will consult with the Indonesian president to see how this can be recognized and implemented together.

The date has long been seen as the start of Indonesian independence, said Rutte in a debate about a study of decolonization (1945-1950). He pointed out that, for example, the king already sends a congratulatory telegram to Indonesia on August 17 every year.

Until now, the Netherlands has always officially assumed 27 December 1949 as the date of independence. Then the Netherlands transferred sovereignty after a protracted war. The Indonesians themselves see August 17, 1945 as the founding date of the republic. Sukarno then declared independence, two days after the end of the Japanese occupation.

In 2005, the Netherlands already accepted in a 'political and moral sense' that Indonesia became independent in 1945. But it never came from a full-fledged acknowledgment. Rutte now complied with this at the request of GroenLinks MP Corinne Ellemeet.

Legal consequences

Jeffry Pondaag, chairman of the Committee of Dutch Honorary Debts, has been arguing for years for recognition of the Indonesian independence date. “The Netherlands did not have the right to occupy and plunder a country 1800 kilometers away? That land belonged to someone else.”

The transfer of sovereignty to Indonesia is signed on December 27, 1949. © National Archives



As far as Pondaag is concerned, this does not stop there and recognition must also have legal consequences. “That means that the Netherlands committed war crimes during the war of independence because they attacked the territory of another country. The term Dutch East Indies must also be removed from all books. And the 4.5 billion guilders that Indonesia paid to the Netherlands must be repaid. With interest that comes to 24 billion.

However, according to a spokesperson for the prime minister, nothing will change legally. The Netherlands continues to hold on legally to 1949 when the Netherlands handed over power after a bloody war. Sovereignty was transferred in 1949. We can't reverse that."

Extreme violence

On Wednesday, the House debated the independent investigation into the decolonization of Indonesia (1945-1950), published last year. It showed that the Dutch army used structural and widespread extreme violence in an attempt to regain power in its colony after the Japanese occupation.

That violence was tolerated by politicians and the army command. The crimes went virtually unpunished. Prime Minister Rutte made “deep apologies” to the Indonesians immediately after the investigation was published. The House largely supports the conclusions of the report and the apologies that have been offered.

Thousands of soldiers left for the Dutch East Indies from 1945 on huge transport ships. More than 6,000 of them died as a result of violence, illness or accidents. © FC de Haan/ANP



Conscientious objectors

However, there are concerns among a number of parties that the impression has arisen that all military personnel who served at the time have committed war crimes. About 5,000 veterans are still alive. Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense) said that they are greatly appreciated and that the vast majority cannot be blamed.

The cabinet does not want to speak of war crimes, as GroenLinks, D66, SP and ChristenUnie, among others. According to Rutte, it has only been possible to speak of war crimes in domestic conflicts since 1949. “We continue to disagree, I’m afraid,” he concluded.

There will also be no collective rehabilitation for conscientious objectors, although Ollongren acknowledges that conscientious objectors were treated ‘hardly’ at the time. People who then refused service because they knew about the extreme violence that was used in Indonesia can receive rehabilitation. The minister does not want to go any further.

