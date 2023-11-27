The first national strategy against cancer, the Dutch Cancer Agenda, will be launched on Monday. That reports the Dutch Cancer Collective, consisting of more than a hundred organizations that developed the plan together. According to the organizations, the Netherlands is the “only high-income country” that did not yet have a national approach to combating cancer.

And while a joint approach is “desperately needed”, the organizations say. Cancer is the number 1 cause of death in the Netherlands. From research It turns out that half of all Dutch people will develop cancer at some point. The Netherlands is not doing so well in a European context. Out figures from the OECD shows that the Netherlands spends more money on cancer care than other European countries, but that cancer is 13 percent more common here and 7.5 percent more people die from the disease.

In addition to care and quality of life, the national plan also focuses on prevention. According to KWF Cancer Control, a third of diagnoses can be prevented through prevention policy. This could include a larger range of healthy products in the supermarket and better information for children about healthy eating and exercise. Price increases for cigarettes and alcohol are also recommended. The plan further suggests creating shaded areas and making sunscreen available so that people can sunbathe safely.