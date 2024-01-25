The Dutch Parliament raised the question of the possibility of a military conflict with the Russian Federation

Members of the Dutch Parliament Jan Paternott and Anne-Marijke Podt addressed the country's Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren with a question about the possibility of a military conflict with Russia, the likelihood of which was previously stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Lenta.ru familiarized itself with the text of the corresponding parliamentary request, within the framework of which deputies raised the issue of the conflict with Moscow.

On January 23, it was reported that Pistorius called on Germany and NATO allies to prepare for a military conflict with Russia. Pistorius suggested that Germany should arm itself in the next three to five years.

Thus, Paternott and Podt turned to the Dutch government for clarification regarding the Cabinet’s assessment of Pistorius’s words and the possible development of conflict scenarios with Russia.

“Do you share Minister Pistorius' concerns about the growing likelihood of direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia? Given that Minister Pistorius has indicated in an interview that he is thinking of a time frame of five to eight years for this confrontation, what is the Government's assessment of this? Does the government share the same opinion? Are the Netherlands also preparing scenarios for a possible military confrontation with Russia, as, for example, the governments of Germany, Sweden and Estonia are now doing?” – says the text of the parliamentary request of deputies published by the Dutch parliament.

Earlier, Norwegian Defense Minister Eirik Kristoffersen said that Norway should increase defense spending and prepare for war with Russia. He said Norway would have to invest heavily in defense over the next three years while there was a window of opportunity.