The downing of flight MH17 in July 2014 by pro-Russian rebels has cost Dutch government agencies at least 166 million euros up to and including 2022. The investigation into the perpetrators cost 53 million euros. But the Netherlands, for example, also spent 365 euros on cleaning the cuddly toys of deceased children.
