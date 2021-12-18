EP Saturday 18 December 2021, 17:12



The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, will announce this afternoon a new strict confinement throughout the country that will begin from this morning until January 14, according to the Dutch media citing official sources.

Rutte is finalizing the measures with his coronavirus management team after adopting the advice of experts to declare once again the almost total closure of schools, cinemas, restaurants and non-essential shops, reports the TV channel NOS.

The size of the outdoor meetings will be reduced to a maximum of two people and the homes will only be able to accommodate two visitors except on Christmas Eve, when four people from outside the home will be allowed to enter. This exception would not apply to New Years Eve.

The country has registered 14,742 new infections in the last hours and a weekly average of 50 deaths per day. Since Friday, more than 200 patients have been hospitalized, of which 29 had to be admitted to the ICU and the cumulative incidence exceeds 1,500 points in the last two weeks.

In total terms, the Netherlands has registered some 2.9 million infections and more than 20,000 deaths from the disease.