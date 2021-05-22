The Netherlands One dead and four wounded in a stab in Amsterdam

According to Amsterdam police, there are currently no indications of terrorism.

One a person is killed and four wounded in a knockdown on a street in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, says a Dutchman De Telegraaf magazines.

The stabbing took place on Ferdinand Bolstraat in the De Pijp area. The area is a popular place to spend the evening, although now bars and restaurants are closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

One of those stabbed died on the spot. The other four have been taken to hospital, but their condition is not yet known.

Amsterdam police said On Twitter at night having caught the suspect. According to De Telegraaf, the suspected stabber is a 29-year-old man.

Police tweeted that it was investigating the motives for the stabbing. According to police, there are currently no indications of terrorism.

Trams and metros do not currently stop due to what happened on Ferdinand Bolstraat.