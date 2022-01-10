Even at the Outbreak Management Team they seem to be getting corona tired, and maybe even corona despondent. The suspicion came to me when I visited Diederik Gommers last Friday On 1 saw performance.

Shouldn’t the Netherlands be unlocked, he was asked, especially by presenter Jort Kelder, who already asked this question when the pandemic had barely started. “We are rescuing over-80s who are overweight and have smoked,” Kelder said nearly two years ago.

In doing so, he started a discussion that continues to this day – and presumably also tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. For Gommers and his fellow advisers at the OMT, it is a question to which they have never given a clear answer.

‘In the ideal world’, Gommers said now, ‘you let people under fifty contract an infection and then they build up a natural immunity. The problem is that the virus is very circulating and the elderly would become ill. We cannot completely protect the elderly 100 percent, then you know that people are dying.”

“You can also stay inside,” Kelder responded coolly, “it’s also a choice how you live.”

Gommers preferred to pass that hot potato to the cabinet. “Now is the time when you as a cabinet can say: ‘We no longer just follow the advice of the OMT.'” In other words: find out, guys, we have been pulling the cart for two years, but in fact we have all the while avoiding the key question: to what extent should the younger generations sacrifice themselves for the older ones?

You cannot blame the OMT for not formulating an unequivocal answer to that question, but you can blame it for giving the impression for too long that Covid-19 was merely a medical issue without a moral dimension. Now that it is clear that Covid-19 will never pass, as Ernst Kuipers, the new Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, recently stated in the NOS News said, experts and laymen look at each other in amazement: what to do? Should the Netherlands be unlocked by putting the elderly behind the lock (preferably not the bolt)? Jort Kelder already knows the answer, now the rest of the Netherlands does not know, apart from the wappies, who are neither interested in questions nor in answers.

I myself have wandered through a desolate, soulless Amsterdam often enough in recent weeks to come to the realization: it can no longer be like this. Deserted shopping streets, closed theatres, cafes and restaurants, bookstores where you are no longer allowed to look at a book – this is no longer a life that you can put younger generations on for an unlimited period of time. Not only the economic, but also the emotional need will become too great.

When the current lockdown ends at the end of January, a new perspective will have to emerge. The Young Netherlands is fully back to work outside, the Old Netherlands is moderating and living more cautiously than before – which many older people are already doing.

With this caveat, which brings me back to the doctors: the so-called circulation of the virus must not aggravate the situation in hospitals to such an extent that the whole society – old and young – is weighed down. The OMT can best give a purely medically substantiated advice about this, after which Diederik Gommers will explain a few things to Jort Kelder.