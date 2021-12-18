Threatened by the omikron variant, the cabinet is closing the Netherlands again. Almost everything has to be closed until January 14, from catering, culture and sports to the hairdresser and the casino. The lockdown starts tonight. Follow the press conference live via this site at 7 p.m.











The cabinet is adopting the OMT advice for a hard lockdown, sources around the Binnenhof confirm. Details will follow at the press conference at 7 p.m. tonight. But the winter lockdown means that only essential shops and services (such as supermarket and physiotherapist) will be open in the coming period. Collection remains possible at cafeterias and restaurants.

Furthermore, the lock is on, just like December last year. Hairdressers, catering, museums, sports, theaters and education must close, the number of contacts must be reduced significantly to dampen the expected omikron wave.

The cabinet is now pulling the emergency brake as a precaution. The omikrone peak has yet to come, with the lockdown those involved hope to limit the number of infections, so that time can be bought to put as many booster shots as possible. After three vaccinations, the protection against serious disease by the new mutant seems strong for the time being.

A curfew would not be in the planning this time, it also takes a lot of time to reintroduce. The number of visitors at home remains the same, at four per day. A self-test is recommended. Schools and childcare facilities will probably remain open for children of parents in crucial professions.

omikron

The new version of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, it is unclear how much sicker people become than with the delta variant. There are bright spots in this area, but there is still a lack of solid analyses.

But the cabinet does not want to wait for care to overflow again and is already applying the brakes. Early intervention is one of the important lessons from this autumn, the OMT acknowledges.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about the coronavirus here.