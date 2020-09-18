#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

A young Dutchman, Bobd Hendrikx, has developed an ecological coffin, which he manufactures from mushrooms. To design it, he filled the interior of a formwork with mycelium and wood chips. “It is an organism made up of mycelium, explains the founder of the start-up Loop. That is, the structure of the roots of the fungus. It is a great natural recycler.”

Fertilizers for nature

It has, in fact, the ability to break down a human body into many nutrients, which will serve as fertilizer for nature. The body of the deceased will be lying on a bed of foam. Microorganisms will speed up the decomposition process. It will take two to three years for the body and thirty to forty-five days for the box, against ten years with a wooden and metal coffin. The burial is then more respectful of the environment for an affordable price.