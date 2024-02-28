The Dutch team also failed to grab its last chance for a ticket to the Olympic Games. On Wednesday evening, there was a glimmer of hope in the packed and predominantly orange Abe Lenstra Stadium in Heerenveen. But in the end, the Netherlands suffered a hopeless defeat against Germany (0-2). The Dutch team never came close to a victory, which was necessary for an Olympic starting permit.

In Heerenveen, Germany is sharper, more energetic, physically stronger and fitter from the start against the Netherlands, which almost falls behind in the opening phase when Caitlin Dijkstra almost heads the ball into her own goal. The German dominance continues and after half an hour the Germans hit the post when the Netherlands reacts hesitantly and apathetically for their own goal. A little later, Dominique Janssen intervenes decisively and narrowly thwarts a great opportunity for Germany.

Physical confrontations

The Netherlands against Germany was a match between numbers seven and six in the world rankings – two teams that belonged to the world top in the recent past, but both played a difficult World Cup last summer. Officially it was played for third place in the Nations League, but the match was especially interesting because of the reward for the bronze: the last European ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

In advance, national coach Andries Jonker had warned about the physical capabilities of Germany, which in his view “plays more or less like a men's team”. Germany does not shy away from physical confrontations during the match, but also appears to be better than the Netherlands with the ball.

That was different in April, when Germany and the Netherlands last played against each other. In Sittard, the Netherlands lost 0-1, but was not inferior to Germany in terms of opportunities created and combination football. The game shown gave Jonker confidence at the time, who stated afterwards that his team could slowly regain their position at the top of the world.

The fact is that in recent years the Netherlands has increasingly failed to compete with the global elite. Since the lost World Cup final in 2019 and the departure of national coach Sarina Wiegman, the Netherlands has twice reached the quarter-finals of a final tournament, while the KNVB football association has the ambition to play for prizes. Last summer, the Dutch team made an impression at the World Cup by defeating defending champion United States in the group stage, but Spain proved too strong in the quarter-finals.

Early elimination also threatened in the subsequent Nations League, but thanks to two goals in injury time against Belgium, the Netherlands miraculously qualified for the semi-finals. That ended in a deception last Friday. The much stronger Spain won 3-0 and was merciful to the Dutch with three goals. Reigning world champion Spain also won the Nations League tournament on Wednesday, beating France 2-0.

During halftime against Spain, Jonker took striker Vivianne Miedema to the side. In the hope of sparing her and beating Germany with a fit Miedema on board. That didn't work – Miedema still dropped out on Tuesday. A setback after a serious knee injury. It was yet another injury case for the Dutch team, which complained in advance about the overcrowded playing calendar and the increasingly short recovery time between matches. KNVB director Nigel de Jong discussed this with other international football associations this week.

Before each training session, Jonker had to make an inventory with the medical staff last week about which players he could fully use in his practice forms. It led to a preparation that was anything but ideal from a physical point of view: Jackie Groenen, Lineth Beerensteyn and Shanice van de Sanden, among others, were unable to train fully.

On Tuesday, Daniëlle van de Donk also had to miss the final training because she was ill. She can eventually play against Germany, but just like Wieke Kaptein and Jackie Groenen, she has a hard time against the German midfield. The Netherlands is also offensively toothless, just like against Spain last week. The team wants to move forward, but there is a lack of ideas and creative whims in the German half.

Lieke Martens is virtually invisible up front and sloppy when she gets possession of the ball. Only the agile Beerensteyn seems to be able to physically compete with her German colleagues. She works hard, drags and runs a lot – but she just can't manage it. In the seventieth minute she makes another run towards the German goal. The breakout seems dangerous, but just over the halfway line Beerensteyn loses balance. She wants a free kick and throws her arms in the air desperately, but the referee waves it away.

Dutch international Kerstin Casparij (l) in a duel with Lena Oberdorf Photo Olaf Kraak/ANP

It is indicative of the match: time and again the Netherlands loses out to Germany in the matches. Germany's opening goal is also illustrative. Van de Donk is beaten in midfield, after which Germany storms towards the Dutch goal and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar cannot stop attacker Klara Bühl from scoring from close range. Then we have to wait until Germany completely closes the door to the Olympic Games for the Netherlands. Van Domselaar initially manages to prevent this, but fifteen minutes before the end, Germany makes it 0-2 through Lea Schüller.

There will hardly be a Dutch final offensive. Although the crowd in the Abe Lenstra Stadium still cheers up during a scrimmage in front of the German goal. It turns out to be the only really dangerous moment: the Dutch team does not come close to scoring a goal, and after Wednesday evening they know that they have lost touch with the world top for the time being.