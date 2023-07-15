After 13 years, Mark Rutte will no longer be Prime Minister of the Netherlands. The leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has announced he will retire from public life after his four-party coalition collapsed over migration issues. With elections scheduled for November 22, the Netherlands could have Europe’s first “anti-green” government.

The coalition of the fourth Rutte government was already delicate. It took ten months of negotiations to establish a government that lasted a year and a half, made up of his party, known by its Dutch acronym VVD, the Liberal Democrats of D66 and the Christian Democrats of both the CDA and the CU. Rutte and the CDA wanted to restrict the right of assembly between asylum seekers in the Netherlands and their relatives from countries at war.

D66 and CU, on the other hand, were in favor of maintaining the permission of about 45,000 asylum seekers and the right of reunion of people already in the country with their relatives arriving from countries at war. Remembering that refuge, asylum and immigration are three different phenomena and, in this case, the Dutch government has an annual “quota” for granting asylum, barring extraordinary events.

A former ally of Mark Rutte, Jan Paternotte, chairman of D66, said Rutte was adamant in the negotiation and blamed the now interim prime minister for the downfall of government. In his resignation speech, Rutte denied this and simply said that a deal was “impossible”. He also cited inflation as the reason, driven by the high price of natural gas and rents.

Record and environmentalism

Mark Rutte has been leader of the VVD since 2006 and prime minister since 2013, the record holder for the longest time in office. He had resigned before, in January 2021, due to a scandal over false allegations of fraud in the state child welfare apparatus by the Dutch tax authorities, but won the following elections. Either way, his image was already frayed.

One of the most sticking points in the current Dutch political debate is the fact that the country adopts quite ambitious environmental goals and policies, sometimes contradictory with the fact that it is an agricultural power. The Netherlands, although small, only the 134th country in the world in area, is one of the largest agricultural producers in the world, with a strong technological presence in the sector.

This friction caused several protests from farmers and farmers, especially in 2019, motivated by a legislative proposal to reduce the Dutch cattle herd to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the country. Dutch ranchers blocked roads and even dumped hay and manure in some locations. Polls even put the popular approval of farmers at 60%.

A curious and valid argument of the Dutch cattle ranchers is that it is the original country of one of the largest oil companies in the world, Royal Dutch Shell, but it is the milk cows that are the target of new laws. The farmers then organized themselves in the Farmer-Citizen Movement, known in Dutch by the acronym BBB, led by journalist specialist in agrarian issues Caroline van der Plas.

“anti-green” party

The party has mainly right-wing banners, socially conservative and with some eurosceptic points in relation to the European bloc. Its manifesto clearly refers critically to the process of federalization of the European Union. Mainly, of course, he defends the valorization of the Dutch agricultural sector, including the rejection of more ambitious environmental policies.

In this sense, the BBB declares as its main rivals the Animal Party, the PvdD, which is a movement against the exploitation of animals and in defense of vegetarianism, and the Green Party, GL in Dutch. It is possible to classify the BBB as the main “anti-green” party in the world today. Not that there weren’t parties critical of environmental guidelines before, but the BBB comes up with this specific purpose.

In the current Chamber of Deputies, formed in the 2021 elections, the BBB has one seat, the Greens have eight and the PvdD has six. This, however, must change. In the last senate election, the party won 20.6% of the vote, winning 16 of the 75 seats. In contrast, the two environmentalist parties won seven seats each. Even united, less than the BBB.

Currently, polls for November place the BBB in the lead in voting intentions, with 27% of the vote, tying with the VVD. The traditional conservative party has greater capillarity and an already established machine. On the other hand, you will need to go through an internal election to define your candidacy, a process that can always be exhausting.

As a comparison, in the last election, the VVD had 21.8% of the votes, well below the 27% projected for the BBB. Even if it does not eventually come out on top, as there are still four months to go, it will be very difficult to form a viable government in the Netherlands without taking into account the weight of the elected representatives of Dutch farmers.