From the Stemwijzer to the crompouce, and from Matthew Perry to Rob de Nijs. In 2023, Dutch people would again search for information via Google en masse. Especially about the House of Representatives elections, but also about ChatGPT. These were the topics that concerned us most this year according to the search engine's annual overview.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
10:18
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Netherlands #massively #searched #Google #elections #Rob #Nijs #died
Leave a Reply