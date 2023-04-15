In 2023, the Netherlands will have to host about 47.5 thousand Ukrainian refugees. On Friday, April 14, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Security and Justice, Eric van der Burg, notified the national parliament.

“The Cabinet of Ministers believes that by the end of the year there will be more than 135,000 Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands,” he added in his letter.

Over the past year, the kingdom has provided asylum to 88,000 citizens of Ukraine, but the Russian special operation continues, which means there is no reason to believe that many Ukrainians will decide to return to their homeland.

In addition, an increase in the number of migrants from other states is expected. In total, according to realistic estimates, about 67,000 foreigners will arrive in the Netherlands. In pessimistic forecasts, we are talking about 76 thousand people.

The situation causes serious concern. So, already now there are difficulties with accommodation of people and processing of documents which can be aggravated in the near future. According to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the authorities are actively looking into this issue, but no one can guarantee that refugees will not have to sleep outdoors while waiting for resettlement, as was the case in 2022.

Earlier, on March 29, the Global Initiative to Combat Transnational Organized Crime reported that Ukrainian refugees are facing an increasingly cold reception from European populations. The reasons for this attitude were the rising cost of living and fatigue.

Experts believe that many Ukrainians will find it difficult to find a job, provide themselves with housing, and the trauma of the conflict, language barriers and financial difficulties will become serious obstacles to integration – both economic and social.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories from the start of a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass, which it announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of increased shelling of the LDNR by Ukraine.