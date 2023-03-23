Football is back after a few days of calm and the Euro 2024 qualifier gets underway. One of the outstanding groups is that of France and the Netherlands, which in principle does not mean any risk for these two teams since they are the strongest and qualify two per group. The first match of the group faces the two, so we will have the main course of the group on Friday at 20:45. This is the possible line-up of the Netherlands for the match
BY-Cillessen: The ex of La Liga is already in the last stage of his career, but he continues to be the man of confidence of the selection.
LD-Dumfries: The Inter side is almost the only option that Koeman has on the bench. Besides, he is a winger and one of the best in Serie A.
DFC- Van Dijk: Little by little he is returning to the level he showed in previous years, although he is still not completely fine. He is a very important man for the team, because he is the soul of the defense.
DFC- De Ligt: He has already joined Bayern Munich and is now one of the fittest centre-backs.
LI-Ake: Cancelo’s departure in winter has given him a free hand on the left side of Manchester City, and he has known how to take advantage of it. He doesn’t have great projection in attack, but defensively he is very solid.
MC-Wijnaldum: The loss of Frenkie de Jong opens the doors of ownership to the Roma player, who has not had many opportunities but is still important.
MC-Berghuis: He surprised in the World Cup and made a place for himself in the eleven with ease. It is expected that he will continue to be a starter with the national team.
MC – De Roon: The one from Atalanta is an important piece for Koeman’s scheme.
MCO- Gakpo: It was the revelation of the World Cup, and although it was difficult for him to adapt to Liverpool, he is beginning to demonstrate his quality in the Premier. In addition, in the national team he plays behind a striker, a position in which he is more comfortable.
DC- Depay: He has let go at Atlético and smiles again with football. At the World Cup he arrived very just from injury, so he could not show his level, but now he is a danger again.
DC-Weghorst: He has found his position at Manchester United and is undisputed for Ten Hag, so he can fill the same role with the national team and play to create space for Depay.
Goalie: Cillessen
defenses: Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Ake
Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Berghuis, De Roon
strikers: Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo
