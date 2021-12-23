Several European countries, including the Netherlands, have spoken out tonight against the presence of the Wagner group, also regarded as Vladimir Putin’s ‘private army’, in vulnerable Mali. “We strongly condemn this.”











The fourteen European countries and Canada express in a joint statement their disappointment at the current Malian authorities, who have admitted and paid the mercenary group, instead of putting the scarce money into its own army. The transitional government of the West African country believes it needs the mercenaries in the fight against Islamic extremists, the western countries mainly see interference from Russia.

“We (…) strongly condemn the deployment of mercenaries on Malian territory and the involvement of the Government of the Russian Federation in providing material support for the deployment of the Wagner Group in Mali,” the statement read. statement. The countries call on Russia to behave in any case ‘responsibly and constructively’.

The declaration was signed by Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, the United Kingdom and Sweden, countries that have been contributing politically or militarily to peacekeeping missions in Mali for many years. .

Wagner group

For example, the Russian president’s mercenary group is under European fire for the second time in a short time. Earlier this month, EU foreign ministers decided to immediately freeze the group’s assets and other assets in the west. Members of it are also no longer allowed to enter Europe and financial support to the Wagner group is now also prohibited.

The Wagner group is seen as a paramilitary organization, led by Putin stalwarts and allegedly deployed by the Russian president for operations in which he does not want to be publicly involved. According to the European Union, the group is actually active worldwide. It recruits and trains troops all over the globe and sends them out for mostly covert operations, such as intimidating civilians, looting natural resources or inciting violence.

The mercenaries are suspected by Europe of ‘serious human rights violations’, such as torture, murder and unlawful executions, as well as destabilizing activities in countries such as Libya, Syria, Ukraine (the eastern Donbas region, where the group launched its first activities in 2014) and the Central-African Republic. She is also sabotaging peace processes in the Sahel region. “The group poses a threat to the populations of the countries where it is present, to the wider region and to the EU,” the ministers said.

Jihadists

Mali has been struggling with many problems for years. The country of 19 million people is ravaged by economic disaster, tribal conflict, corruption and nepotism and has been politically destabilized by jihadists who rule much of the north of the country.

In June, Colonel Assimi Goita was named interim president after a coup he led, the second military coup in Mali in less than a year. It was Mali’s second military coup in less than a year.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Wagner group has every right to be present in Mali as the group has been requested by the interim government. According to Lavor, Russia is not involved in any way.