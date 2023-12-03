with videoThe Netherlands is slowly turning whiter and whiter on Sunday due to fallen snow. It started snowing in the south of the country at the end of the afternoon and the snowfall will move northeastwards across the country during the evening. Near Gilze a car fell upside down due to the slippery conditions and in the south of Limburg several centimeters of snow already fell locally.
Domestic editorial team, Matthijs Keim
Latest update:
22:54
