There is already a considerable layer of snow in the northern provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe, but most snow has fallen so far on the Veluwe, where locally there is more than 10 centimeters. It produces beautiful pictures.

Text continues below this tweet

The snowfall is accompanied by slippery conditions, Weerplaza warns. In the course of the evening there will also be snow in the rest of the country, and traffic there should also be careful. The KNMI has therefore issued a code yellow for the entire country. Rijkswaterstaat is still on standby to hit the road for spreading.

Tonight it will snow mainly in the north of the country. With temperatures around or slightly below zero, and strong winds, a snow cover of a few centimeters can form in a number of places. Tomorrow, according to Weerplaza, the snow will leave the country via the south and later in the day the sun will break through, especially in the north. It will then be 2 to 5 degrees. The strong northerly wind makes it feel colder. See also Biden called journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on live TV

Text continues below this tweet

Rijkswaterstaat has sprinkled more than 100,000 kilos of salt on the roads tonight between 7 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. to combat slipperiness. “That is not that much yet, when the gritters are on the road throughout the country, approximately 1.6 million kilograms of salt will be needed,” said a spokesman for Rijkswaterstaat.

The spreading has already started in the afternoon in Friesland, followed by parts of Flevoland and Gelderland, among others. Rijkswaterstaat is ready to spread the water there and in other regions where it can become slippery. Rijkswaterstaat advises people on the road to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and traffic information, to adapt their driving style to the circumstances and to give gritters space.

Rijkswaterstaat, which has a spreading season between 1 October and 1 May, bases the spreading actions on the weather forecasts of the KNMI weather institute.

Text continues below this tweet

With more than 800 kilometers of traffic jams, it was the busiest morning rush of the year on Thursday, the ANWB reports. There have been 293 and 264 kilometers of traffic jams over the past two Thursday mornings, so the consequences of the snow showers in the country are ‘considerable’, according to a spokesperson. “People drive more carefully and keep more distance”, he explains the longer traffic jams. See also NHL and then ?: German ice hockey players in search of happiness

Rail traffic has not been affected by the snow showers for the time being. Neither rail manager ProRail nor carrier NS report any disruptions.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

#Netherlands #slowly #turning #white #Rijkswaterstaat #scatters #kilos #salt #hours