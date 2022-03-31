Sprinkle

Rijkswaterstaat is ready to hit the road with gritters where necessary. By mid-afternoon, nearly 1,100 kilograms of salt had been sprinkled on the roads. Very little, according to a spokesperson, but that will probably increase.

The timing for the spreading is very close. “Rain will probably fall first, then it will turn into wet snow and become solid snow,” said the spokesman for Rijkswaterstaat. ,,Sprinkle before or when it rains already dilutes the salt and then it flows away, then it no longer has any effect. That is a shame and also bad for the environment.” Snow plows only go on the road when there is more than 2 centimeters of snow. “Earlier, it makes no sense, because the slide hangs slightly above the road surface, otherwise it will break.” Rijkswaterstaat monitors per region whether spreading needs to be done in the coming hours and then hit the road just before it becomes slippery. .