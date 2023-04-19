The Ministry of Defense is sending two transport aircraft to Jordan in case the Dutch can be evacuated from Sudan. That is what Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs says. The announcement comes shortly after the two warring factions in the African country agreed on a ceasefire, which took effect at 6 p.m.

People from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense also travel with the planes. ,,We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios”, Hoekstra said. He emphasizes that it is a preparation. Much is still unclear, for example whether Khartoum airport can still be used for an evacuation. There would still be fighting.

The Rapid Consular Support Team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is going to Jordan. How many diplomats and soldiers are coming along has not been released. Both planes depart Wednesday evening. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with about fifty Dutch nationals in Sudan.

..In these preparations, the Netherlands is cooperating as much as possible with international partners. Also to call on the fighting parties together to stop the violence. Because at the moment the security situation does not allow to evacuate,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Drone footage of Khartoum International Airport © AP



Sudan’s army last-minute agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday, after the rival paramilitary RSF had already agreed. On Tuesday, an agreement on the temporary silence of the weapons was still violated.

The embassies of a group of Western countries, including the Netherlands, called on the warring parties in Sudan to lay down their arms. They condemn the violence and want the fighting to stop immediately and unconditionally. In five days of fighting, 270 civilians are said to have been killed in Sudan.

Power and food

The embassies of the United States, Germany and Japan and the delegation of the European Union in Sudan, among others, endorse the statement that is being shared on social media. They point to the many wounded who cannot go to the hospital for medicines, but also to the unsafe situation for the rest of the Sudanese. They shelter in their houses, often without power and food.

Street scene in Khartoum © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



The ambassadors want the generals who are in conflict with each other to enter into dialogue. A 24-hour ceasefire was due to take effect on Tuesday evening to allow civilians to move around and aid workers to do their job, but it was violated almost immediately after it went into effect.

In danger

According to the embassies, the safety of foreigners is also endangered by the fire violence in Sudan. Under international law, Sudan has a duty to protect civilians, as well as diplomats and humanitarian aid workers.

According to media reports, Germany tried to evacuate 150 of its own citizens from the capital Khartoum earlier on Wednesday, but had to call off that operation. The situation around the airport would have been too unsafe. According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an evacuation of Dutch people is not an option at the moment.