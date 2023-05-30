The Netherlands is missing 200 million because Verstappen does not pay taxes. What do we think of that and how do we talk that right?

Max Verstappen is the Dutch prodigy. The Dutch driver drives under the Dutch flag and puts our little frog country on the map. He makes millions doing that. He does not receive this from the Netherlands, but from his employer. As is known, Max lives in Monaco and has not paid a penny in income tax since he was 18 years old.

And there is a bit of a pinch for Rutger Bregman, the conscience of decent left Netherlands. In view of the splendor of Monaco, a typewriter – filled to the brim with vinegar – must of course be unleashed.

No taxes

In Monaco you do not have to pay income tax if you stay there for half a year (plus one day). Ideal if you earn a lot of money, because then you can keep it all yourself instead of having to pay half. Bregman responds nicely to the emotion by stating that Verstappen DID use the Dutch public paid education. Verstappen no longer contributes to this because he is not a Dutch taxpayer.

The fact that the Dutch star driver walks around every podium with a Dutch flag without paying Dutch tax, is absolutely not accepted by Bregman.

Bregman was naturally triggered by an article in The Volkskrant(sorry, paywall, they also want to earn from Max). This sour mat that you can get in the mailbox every morning, once again went deeper into Verstappen’s non-payment of taxes. De Volkskrant deliberately calls it no evasion, but classifies it as ‘not illegal tax avoidance’. The practices would also be ‘immoral’.

The Netherlands is missing 200 million

But then of course the question arises: do they have a point? Isn’t it a bit strange that taxes are paid on everything at the GP of the Netherlands, except for the person who earns the most from it? And isn’t it strange that high-earning footballers such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pay millions in taxes and various F1 drivers don’t pay a single penny?

Now we would all live in Monaco if our income allowed or required it, right? But isn’t Verstappen a little obliged to society to give something back? He has a contract until 2028 and if he serves it out (and continues to live in Monaco), the tax benefit will increase to 200 million euros! according to the Volkskrant. If a banker were to dodge so much and walk around with a Dutch flag, the country would be too small, says Bregman.

Now Verstappen is also a good source of income for us. Thanks to its success, we have extra readers. So in that respect we at Autoblog are very happy with Max Verstappen. However, we must note that we simply pay tax on the profits made.

So we are very curious what you think of it. Ministers and members of parliament are often dismissed as greedy because they earn 100,000 to 150,000 euros a year. But in this case it concerns 200,000,000 euros that Verstappen deliberately did not pay according to a calculation by de Volkskrant. How do we get that right? We would love to read the ultimate answer in the comment section!

Max therefore provides extra income in NL at various companies and has delivered us a national car party weekend in Zandvoort for 2 years now. But ‘left’ Netherlands believes that he should also contribute personally. At sometime?

