The government is spending an extra 10 million euros on the reconstruction of Turkey, which has been hit hard by earthquakes. Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) announced this during a donor conference for Turkey and Syria in Brussels.

The money will go to Turkish regions that have been hit hard by the earthquakes and which also host many Syrian refugees. In total, the Netherlands spends 49.7 million euros on emergency aid for Turkey and Syria. This concerns extra support in response to the earthquake and existing emergency aid to Syria.

More than 50,000 people died in the February 6 earthquakes. Millions of Turks and Syrians became homeless. In Turkey alone, the damage amounts to 100 billion euros according to the United Nations.

The European Union (EU) has invited partners, neighboring countries, allies and international organizations to a donor conference in Brussels. The EU itself wants to make a 'significant donation' for 'further emergency aid, recovery and reconstruction in Turkey', she says. She calls on the rest of the world to do the same. The conference is also intended for Syria. But giving aid to that country is complicated for Brussels given the difficult relationship with Damascus since the civil war there.

The Dutch themselves previously donated at least 88 million euros during a campaign by giro 555.