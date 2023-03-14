The plan is to deliver two Alkmaar-class minesweepers to Ukraine. They can be used to clear mines in the Black Sea after the war. In addition, the Netherlands contributes radar systems that can be used to detect drones and so-called amphibious bridge battle craft of the M3 type. A bridge can be laid quickly with such a vehicle.

In the Black Sea, many sea mines have been laid by Russia that hinder safe passage, the Ministry of Defense reports. After the war, Ukraine wants to clear the mines. ‘The Netherlands has a great deal of maritime expertise, including in defusing sea mines. The mine hunters and the training of the Ukrainian crew contribute to the safety of the Black Sea, the safety of Europe and global food security,” Ollongren said in a statement.

The mine hunters of the Royal Netherlands Navy are being replaced by new mine countermeasures vessels. The Netherlands has already sold some of the 'old' ships. There are also a few left. Two of these will go to Ukraine when the new ships have been delivered to the Netherlands. According to the Ministry of Defense, this is expected to happen from 2025. The training of the Ukrainian crew will start in the second half of 2023.

The radar systems and the system for quickly building bridges are acquired by the Netherlands directly from the industry and then transported to Ukraine.

Ollongren visited the heavily bombed port cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa in the south of the country in Ukraine in recent days.

