This came during a phone call between the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, and his Dutch counterpart, Wupke Hoekstra, to discuss developments in the situation in Sudan.

During the call, Shoukry reviewed Egypt’s efforts and contacts with various parties to reach a sustainable ceasefire.

He stressed the need to continue to encourage the Sudanese parties to listen to the voice of reason and spare the blood of the Sudanese people through the implementation of an immediate and rapid ceasefire.

The Dutch minister expressed his country’s deep concern about the impact of military operations on Sudanese citizens and foreign nationals present there.