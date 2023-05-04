Today, Minister of Climate and Energy, Rob Jetten, presents his package of measures to make our country a bit greener. All in all, an investment of 28 billion euros is needed. There is an important role to be played by hydrogen and its production. The largest part of this (a nice 7.5 billion euros) goes to the production of green hydrogen in the Netherlands.

This should, among other things, make heavy industry more sustainable. In addition, hydrogen must serve as energy storage. This can be tapped when windmills and solar panels do not generate anything for a while. That is why the government is pumping 1 billion euros into converting power plants. These factories must be able to run on hydrogen after the renovation. That writes NU.nl.

We make green hydrogen ourselves in the Netherlands

Earlier it was announced that the largest hydrogen factory in the world will be located in Groningen. Part of that hydrogen must also be used in traffic. In 2030 there should be about 300,000 hydrogen cars on the road in the Netherlands. The factory in Groningen must be ready in 2031 to produce sustainable hydrogen. In the meantime, there should be fifty hydrogen filling stations in the Netherlands by 2025. There are now fifteen.