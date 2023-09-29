The Netherlands is sending three manned Chinook transport helicopters and fifteen command personnel for a NATO mission in Iraq. This was written by outgoing ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs, CDA), Kajsa Ollongren (Defence, D66) and Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, VVD). a letter to the House of Representatives. The helicopters are flown in to supply goods and move personnel.

This is the second time in a short time that the Netherlands is increasing its military deployment in Iraq. In July, an infantry company of 145 soldiers was deployed to the country for the same NATO mission. This is aimed at strengthening the Iraqi security sector, for example by providing advice and training to the armed forces and police in the fight against terrorist organizations such as Islamic State (IS). The mission has existed since 2018.

In the letter to Parliament, the ministers call the situation in Iraq “tense”. They refer to the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad after a Quran burning in Stockholm this summer. According to the government, the Kurdish region also remains unsettled. Another “ongoing” point of attention is the human rights situation, which remains “worrisome”, especially in the area of ​​religious minorities such as Yazidis and Christians and the LGBTQ+ community.