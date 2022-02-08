The Netherlands In the Netherlands, four doctors who used their own sperm in fertility treatments have already been revealed

The cases are from the late 20th century, when germ cell donation was still completely anonymous. One Dutch doctor became the father of at least 70 children.

IN THE NETHERLANDS has been revealed in a short time to numerous specialists in recent years who used their own semen in fertility treatments.

In English DutchNews.nl said on Tuesday that a gynecologist who worked at Carolus Hospital in Den Bosch from 1977 to 1985 became the biological father of at least one child when she artificially fertilized the woman she treated with her own semen. The woman did not know the origin of the sperm.

The case came to light when a Dutchman born as a result of that treatment began looking for his biological father. Through the DNA database, he first found relatives of his gynecologist father.

Dutch newspaper de Volkskrantin according to the Dutch had made a report to the Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs. When the authorities were in contact with their now elderly father, he said, as a gynecologist, that he “wanted to help those who wanted to be older” and that “from today’s point of view, he would no longer do so in the eternal world”.

The current management of Carolus Hospital has condemned the activities of his former gynecologist as immoral and has launched an investigation to find out if he has any other descendants born in a similar way.

In the Netherlands, several cases of the same type have emerged in recent years, and according to Volkskrant, more are coming. Indeed, the Dutch interest group Stichting Donorkind, which originated from gift sperm, is now demanding that the phenomenon be thoroughly investigated.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” a representative of the interest group said Ties van der Meer says Volkskrant.

Last last week in Leiderdorp, a case was uncovered in which a specialist had artificially fertilized 21 women with his own sperm in the 1970s and 1980s. The women had thought the semen donor was anonymous.

In 2020, Zwolle again revealed the case of Isala Hospital, where a gynecologist had systematically used her own sperm in fertility treatments. The deceased man is known to have at least 47 offspring.

De Volkskrant describes the doctor of the owner of a fertility clinic with at least 70 offspring as particularly infamous.

Everything these cases are infertility treatments given before 2004.

At that time, Dutch law changed so that donated sperm could no longer be anonymous, as children born as a result of fertilization with gift sperm were guaranteed the right to know the identity of their biological father.

In Finland, too, the data on sperm donors are registered, and children born from gift cells have the right to find out their biological origin if they so wish.